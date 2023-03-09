India, US to sign MoU on semiconductors, says US Commerce Secretary

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States and will sign a memorandum of understanding on semiconductors as both countries discuss coordination of investment and continue dialogue around policies to spur private investment, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday.

Raimondo, who is on a four-day trip to India, is accompanied by the chief executive officers of 10 U.S. companies and is scheduled to meet India's trade minister on Friday.

The two nations will map the supply chain together and identify opportunities for joint ventures and technology partnerships, Raimondo added.

has been seeking to attract more big-ticket investments under a $10 billion incentive plan for chip and display production, aiming to become a key player in the global supply chain.

Last year, the South Asian nation raised fiscal support for new local facilities to cover 50% of project costs.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Toby Chopra and Paul Simao)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)