JUST IN
Sri Lanka adopts first national action plan on women, peace and security
Swan Group leases out oil vessel to Turkey govt company for Rs 800 cr
Shell CEO pay up by 50% to $12mn as soaring energy prices boosted profit
IPEF will prove to be economically impactful than FTA: US commerce secy
As Finland plans to join Nato, a look at how countries join the alliance
Bomb kills 3, including provincial governor, in Afghanistan: Taliban
Here's why Indonesia moving its capital from Jakarta to Borneo island
Two-thirds of Afghan people will need humanitarian aid, says UN envoy
5 dead, others hurt in Russia's massive missile attacks, says Ukraine
Mobius bets big on chip stocks as US, China increase investments in sector
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Sri Lanka adopts first national action plan on women, peace and security
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India, US to sign MoU on semiconductors, says US Commerce Secretary

The two nations will map the semiconductor supply chain together and identify opportunities for joint ventures and technology partnerships, Raimondo added

Topics
semiconductor | US | India

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

semiconductors, chip
Photo: Bloomberg

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States and India will sign a memorandum of understanding on semiconductors as both countries discuss coordination of investment and continue dialogue around policies to spur private investment, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday.

Raimondo, who is on a four-day trip to India, is accompanied by the chief executive officers of 10 U.S. companies and is scheduled to meet India's trade minister on Friday.

The two nations will map the semiconductor supply chain together and identify opportunities for joint ventures and technology partnerships, Raimondo added.

India has been seeking to attract more big-ticket investments under a $10 billion incentive plan for chip and display production, aiming to become a key player in the global supply chain.

Last year, the South Asian nation raised fiscal support for new local semiconductor facilities to cover 50% of project costs.

 

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Toby Chopra and Paul Simao)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on semiconductor

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 21:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.