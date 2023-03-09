Swan Group leases out oil vessel to Turkey govt company for Rs 800 cr

-
ALSO READ
Auctioning of mining leases in Goa to get over by Nov 2022: CM Sawant
Black swan events in global markets upset India's long-term LNG story
Swan Energy hits lifetime high after NCLT nod to acquire Reliance Naval
Turkish President Erdogan announces govt's plan to hold elections on May 14
President Erdogan vows to protect Turkey's rights, interests against Greece
-
Swan Energy through its subsidiary Triumph Offshore has signed an agreement to lease out its floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) vessel to Turkish government-owned natural gas and LNG firm Botas for an annual rentals of around Rs 800 crore.
The lease arrangement is for a daily rental of USD 250,000, or about Rs 2 crore, which on an annualised basis works out to be around Rs 800 crore, Swan Energy said in a statement on Thursday.
The duration of the leasing agreement of its FSRU vessel Vasant One is for 12 months and is extendable on mutual agreement, it added.
Based on the bare boat charter, Triumph Offshore has leased out only the bare FSRU vessel to Botas which will manage all operational expenses, including fuel, crew, insurance, maintenance, and repair and thus fully revenue accretive.
Rishi Chopra, spokesperson of Swan Energy, said the agreement will enhance the rental earning capabilities of the vessel and therefore the net revenue from the rental will strengthen our profitability position.
The city-based Swan Group has been into textiles, real estate and oil & gas sectors for nearly a century.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 18:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU