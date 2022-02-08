Indian American to advise powerful Congressman on crypto matters

-
Powerful Congressman Pete Sessions has appointed Indian American Himanshu B Patel as his chief economic development and energy infrastructure advisor for his Crypto Technical Working Group.
In a statement, Sessions said it is vital for the United States and India to take the lead globally on setting standards on innovative frontiers in areas of financial digital technologies and energy infrastructure developments.
"I am excited to be working closely with Himanshu Patel. His counsel is important to my team and I as we look to better educate other policy makers and engage the global business community. I am confident that enhanced collaboration between knowledgeable experts and world-class leaders will advance efforts on a mutually beneficial global scale," he said.
Patel, in a statement, said that his appointment on Sessions' team and the Crypto Technical Working Group will lead the way for collaborative discussions around digital currency and cryptocurrency for a fair market and movement to green world policies to promote electric vehicles.
He is the founder and the managing director of Triton Electric Vehicles, which is working towards building global capabilities of producing EV trucks and cars from India.
"I will be focusing on how to bring US and India interest together to accelerate these innovations while doing so in a way that addresses the challenges our energy infrastructure faces as these innovations come online and continue to increase," Patel said.
