Indian Embassy in Kuwait hits out at Tharoor's 'anti-India' retweet

-
ALSO READ
Kuwait extends oil supply deal for Indian refiners to March: Report
Kuwait forms new govt led by PM Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah
Tharoor's selfie with 6 women MPs with 'attractive place' tweet sparks row
Fire erupts at Kuwait's major oil refinery; no casualties reported
US lawmakers' visit to Taipei irks China as tensions rise in Taiwan Strait
-
The Indian Embassy in Kuwait on Friday slammed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for retweeting what it said was an "anti-India tweet" by a "Pakistani agent", and asserted that such anti-India elements should not be encouraged.
The sharp response from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait came after Tharoor retweeted a tweet which claimed that a group of "powerful" Kuwaiti parliamentarians have demanded from the government of Kuwait to put an immediate ban on the entry of any member of the ruling BJP of India into Kuwait.
The tweet further said, "We can't sit back and watch Muslim girls being publicly persecuted they said. Time for the Ummah to unite."
Referring to the tweet, Tharoor said on Twitter, "Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India & the PM's unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it. 'We like India. But don't make it so hard for us to be your friends'."
Hitting out at Tharoor, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, from its official Twitter handle, said, "Sad to see an Hon'ble Member of Indian Parliament retweeting an anti-India tweet by a Pakistani agent who was recipient of a Pakistani Award 'Ambassador of Peace' for his anti-India activities. We should not encourage such anti-India elements."
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also retweeted the Indian Embassy tweet.
Some posts from unverified Twitter handles also claimed that protests were held outside Indian Embassy in Kuwait.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reiterated its stand on criticism by some countries over the simmering dress code row in Karnataka, saying comments by outsiders on internal issues will not be acceptable.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU