Business Standard

Indian-origin worker stabbed to death in New Zealand; two arrested

Of the two men, a 34-year-old has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery, while a 42-year-old has been charged with robbery

Topics
crimes | New Zealand | Indian

IANS  |  Wellington 

stabbing
Representative Image

In a manhunt that lasted for more than 48 hours, New Zealand Police said on Friday it has arrested two men for allegedly stabbing a 34 year-old Indian-origin dairy worker to death in Auckland.

Janak Patel was attacked at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, Auckland, where he worked, and died later in hospital, stuff.co.nz reported.

Of the two men, a 34-year-old has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery, while a 42-year-old has been charged with robbery, the website reported.

Both men will be presented before the Auckland District Court on Saturday.

"The investigation has progressed quickly since Wednesday night and I would like to acknowledge the members of the investigation team who have worked hard to bring us to this point," Detective Inspector Scott Beard was quoted as saying in the Stuff website.

A lone man entered the store on Wednesday armed with a knife and took the cash register, police said.

The victim, a resident of Hamilton, then approached the attacker at 100m down a residential street where a fight took place, and he was stabbed multiple times, police added, refraining from naming the victim.

Seriously wounded, the man made his way back to the dairy and called emergency services. Police launched a homicide enquiry investigation and had also released images of the alleged offender.

According to the website, the victim had just got married and was planning to have kids and buy a house.

Police are also on a lookout for a dark-coloured Honda Inspire believed to be linked to the homicide as part of their investigation.It was seen multiple times in the area before the incident took place, police said.

A post-mortem examination was being conducted, Beard told reporters on Friday.

He also requested the community members and witnesses to come forward and share any information regarding the incident.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose constituency the dairy falls within, said that "No one should fear their loved one going to work.

"To the family who today mourns their lost loved one - I am so sorry this has happened," Ardern wrote.

Meanwhile, Auckland's Indian community held a vigil on Thursday to pay respects to the fellow Indian.

More than 50 people attended the gathering.

--IANS

mi/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on crimes

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 22:04 IST

