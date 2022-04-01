Indians top as Canada admits 108,000 new immigrants in 1st quarter

-
ALSO READ
Canada's Trudeau in speech to parliament says trucker protest 'has to stop'
Covid-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, United States
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end truckers' bridge blockade
Covid-19: Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Canada: Truckers end US border blockade, siege in Ottawa goes on
-
Canada, which plans to admit a record 432,000 new immigrants in 2022, is on target to hit this mark as the country welcomed 108,000 newcomers in the first three months of the year.
"Canada is proud to be a destination of choice for so many people around the world, and we will continue to work hard to provide the best experience possible for them," said Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, releasing the figures for the first quarter on Thursday.
Though there is no country-wise break-up of the numbers, Indians are the top immigrant group to take up residence in Canada this year.
In 2021, nearly 100,000 Indians became permanent residents of Canada as the country admitted a record 405,000 new immigrants in its history.
During 2021-2022, over 210,000 permanent residents also acquired Canadian citizenship.
As per figures released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), it also issued 450,000 study permit applications.
There are over 622,000 foreign students in Canada, with Indians numbering 217,410 as of December 31, 2021.
--IANS
gurmukh/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU