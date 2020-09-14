Indoco Remedies gets USFDA nod for blood thinning drug Apixaban tablets

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative image

Drug firm Indoco Remedies on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for blood thinning drug Apixaban tablets.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Eliquis of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

In a regulatory filing, Indoco Remedies said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Apixaban tablets in the strengths of 2.5 mg and 5 mg.

Apixaban is an anticoagulant, or blood thinner. It is used for patients with health problems caused by a blood clot.

Quoting IMS June 2020 moving annual total data, Indoco Remedies said the US market size of Apixaban tablets is USD 11,037 million.

Shares of Indoco Remedies were trading 3.50 per cent higher at Rs 228.95 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 10:25 IST

