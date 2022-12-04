JUST IN
Pakistan govt invites Imran Khan's party for 'unconditional negotiations'
Price cap on Russian oil to benefit mkts, constrain Putin's finances: US
US designates N Korea as state violator of religious freedom for 21st year
Vladimir Putin is open to talks and diplomacy on Ukraine, says Kremlin
UK Opposition Labour Party wins by-election in electoral blow to PM Sunak
Ex-prez Obama urges Georgia Democrats to push turnout for Warnock
US, Japan impose fresh sanctions on N Korea after ballistic missile test
US Supreme Court to rule on Prez Biden student loan cancellation plan
South African President Ramaphosa faces impeachment threat over 'Farmgate'
White House state dinner draws names from fashion, business, politics
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
OPEC, allied producers' targets remain same amid sanctions against Russia
Business Standard

Iran to disband morality police amid ongoing protests: Attorney general

Iran's morality police, which is tasked with enforcing the country's Islamic dress code, is being disbanded, the country's attorney general said, according to a media report

Topics
Iran | International News | Protest

IANS  |  London 

Iran, protest
An Iranian woman cuts her hair during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey (Photo: Reuters)

Iran's morality police, which is tasked with enforcing the country's Islamic dress code, is being disbanded, the country's attorney general said, according to a media report.

Attorney general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri's comments, yet to be confirmed by other agencies, were made at an event on Sunday, BBC reported.

Iran has seen months of protests over the death of a young woman in custody, the report said. Mahsa Amini had been detained by the morality police for allegedly breaking strict rules on head coverings.

Montazeri was at a religious conference when he was asked if the morality police was being disbanded.

"The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up," he said.

Control of the force lies with the interior ministry and not with the judiciary.

On Saturday, Montazeri also told the Iranian parliament the law that requires women to wear hijabs would be looked at, BBC reported.

Even if the morality police is shut down this does not mean the decades-old law will be changed.

Women-led protests, labelled "riots" by the authorities, have swept Iran since 22-year-old Amini died in custody on September 16, three days after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran.

Her death was the catalyst for the unrest but it also follows discontent over poverty, unemployment, inequality, injustice and corruption, BBC reported.

If confirmed, the scrapping of the morality police would be a concession but there are no guarantees it would be enough to halt the protests, which have seen demonstrators burn their head coverings.

Iran has had various forms of 'morality police' since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but the latest version - known formally as the Gasht-eErshad - is currently the main agency tasked enforcing Iran's Islamic code of conduct.

They began their patrols in 2006 to enforce the dress code which also requires women to wear long clothes and forbids shorts, ripped jeans and other clothes deemed immodest, BBC reported.

--IANS

san/arm

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Iran

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 20:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.