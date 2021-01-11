Indonesia's crashed plane likely ruptured on hitting waters: Investigator

-
ALSO READ
Search for Indonesia plane enters second day, crash site located: Report
Crashed Sriwijaya Air plane had 65 people aboard: Indonesian authorities
Indonesia plane crash: Rescuers pull out body parts, debris from Java Sea
Boeing responds to US House committee report on grounded 737 MAX aircraft
737 MAX crash victims seek US legislation to block Boeing legal strategy
-
Head of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee Soerjanto Tjahjono said on Monday that the Sriwijaya Airplane with 62 people on board that crashed into waters off Jakarta on Saturday might break apart when hitting waters.
"The plane was possibly ruptured when it hit the waters. This indicates that the plane remained intact in the air and it did not explode," Tjahjono told Xinhua.
He said most pieces of the debris are in small parts and not scattered far away.
"All pieces of the debris are located in one area only," said Tjahjono.
Rescuers are attempting to find the two black boxes of the plane, and signals of the devices have been caught clearly, Operation Director of the Search and Rescue Agency Rasman MS said.
The Boeing 737-500 aircraft, flying from the capital Jakarta to Pontianak city in West Kalimantan province on Saturday afternoon, crashed into the Java Sea off the Seribu District in north of Jakarta.
It was carrying 50 passengers, including seven children and three babies, and 12 crew members.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU