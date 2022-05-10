Indonesia's economy grows 5.01% in Q1 despite global prices turbulance

Despite turbulence in global economic prices, recorded an of 5.01 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 5.02 percent it recorded during the fourth quarter of 2021, the country's Central Agency of Statistics announced.

The growth was in line with the prediction made by Indonesia's Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati that the country's would grow on average 5 per cent year-on-year, reports Xinhua news citing the Agency as saying.

"The during the first three months of this year was contributed by the growth of people's activities as restrictions continue to be waived, and by the low-based effect in the first quarter of 2021," Agency head Margo Yuwono told a press conference.

He added that the growth was mainly supported by a recovery in household consumption, investment and exports in global commodities such as coal, and nickel.

"Household consumption has improved, and people spend more money on travelling," he said.

--IANS

ksk/

