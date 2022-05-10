Indonesia's economy grows 5.01% in Q1 despite global prices turbulance

-
ALSO READ
Palm oil export ban will hurt other countries, but necessary: Indonesia FM
Russia, China water down leaders' text on geopolitical tensions at G20 meet
5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Sulawesi province in central Indonesia
7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off Banda Sea in eastern Indonesia
Brazil cuts economic growth estimate to 1.5% in 2022, 2023 forecast at 2.5%
-
Despite turbulence in global economic prices, Indonesia recorded an economic growth of 5.01 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 5.02 percent it recorded during the fourth quarter of 2021, the country's Central Agency of Statistics announced.
The growth was in line with the prediction made by Indonesia's Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati that the country's economy would grow on average 5 per cent year-on-year, reports Xinhua news citing the Agency as saying.
"The economic growth during the first three months of this year was contributed by the growth of people's activities as restrictions continue to be waived, and by the low-based effect in the first quarter of 2021," Agency head Margo Yuwono told a press conference.
He added that the growth was mainly supported by a recovery in household consumption, investment and exports in global commodities such as coal, palm oil and nickel.
"Household consumption has improved, and people spend more money on travelling," he said.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU