7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off Banda Sea in eastern Indonesia

-
ALSO READ
Indonesia lifts tsunami alert issued after 7.3 magnitude undersea quake
6.0 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua
Strong undersea quake shakes central Indonesia; no tsunami warning
22 killed, over 300 injured in earthquake in Pak Balochistan province
5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture
-
An earthquake measuring 7.3 magnitude hit the Banda Sea in the eastern part of Indonesia on Thursday with minor damages reported, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
The BMKG said that two houses collapsed and some other minor damages were reported in Southwest Maluku, but the quake triggered no tsunami.
The earthquake took place at 1:25 a.m. local time with the epicenter in the sea at a distance of 132 kilometers east of Tiakur city in Southwest Maluku district, Maluku province and at a depth of 183 kilometers under the seabed, the BMKG's Head for Earthquake and Tsunami Center Bambang Setiyo Prayitno said in a written statement on Thursday.
The agency recorded three aftershocks with the largest measuring 5.2 magnitude.
The agency called on people to keep updating information from reliable sources, and to avoid cracks or damaged buildings caused by the earthquake.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU