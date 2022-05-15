Indonesian Prez Joko Widodo urges Tesla's Musk to invest in nickel sector

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
G-20 finance meeting: Indonesian PM Widodo calls for global unity
Can Elon Musk's takeover bring absolute free speech to Twitter?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
-
Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday in Texas to discuss potential investments and technology, Indonesia's government said in a statement.
The meeting between Musk and Widodo, better known as Jokowi, came after a round of working-level discussions on a potential investment in Indonesia's nickel industry and supply of batteries for electric vehicles, Indonesian officials told Reuters.
Representatives from Tesla were in Indonesia last week for meetings regarding a potential battery-related investment, Indonesian officials and two people familiar with the talks have said.
Tesla had no immediate comment.
Indonesia for years has been trying to secure a deal with Tesla on battery investment and potentially for Musk's SpaceX aerospace company.
Jokowi traveled from Washington, where he attended a meeting of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to meet Musk at the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. He invited the billionaire to visit Indonesia in November.
Jokowi is to host a summit of the Group of 20 big economies in Bali in November. "Hopefully in November," the Indonesian government quoted Musk as saying.
Musk said there could be room for "partnerships in many things, because Indonesia has a lot of potential", the statement said.
Indonesia has the worldâ€™s biggest nickel reserves, and Jokowi is keen to develop a nickel-based EV industry at home - from making nickel metal, to producing battery components and assembling electric vehicles. In the past, he has also urged Musk to consider a rocket launch site in Indonesia.
Two deals over the past month have given new momentum to Jokowiâ€™s push to develop an EV-related industry at a time when global automakers have been scrambling to secure supplies of battery materials and reduce their reliance on China.
A consortium led by South Koreaâ€™s LG Energy Solution Ltd , the global No. 2 maker of EV batteries, announced plans last month to invest $9 billion in Indonesia as part of a deal that would include everything from nickel refining to producing battery cells in Indonesia.
LGâ€™s larger rival, China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology, a Tesla supplier, announced a $9-billion Indonesia investment in April.
(Reporting by Stanley Widianto in Jakarta; Additional reporting by Ed Davies, Norihiko Shirouzu, Gavin Maguire and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by William Mallard)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU