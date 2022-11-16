JUST IN
BASIC countries call out rich nations' 'double standards' at COP27
NATO nations holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland
Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns, stun grenades in West Bank
NASA's mightiest moon rocket Artemis 1 blasts off 50 years after Apollo
Harvey Weinstein's attorney cross-examines accuser Siebel-Newsom
Missile 'most likely produced in Russia': Poland president Andrzej Duda
Time to invest in Indian, South Asian languages: UK MP Gareth Thomas
COP27: Nations pledge added support to GEF funds to tackle climate crisis
Trump's company strikes new overseas deal, raises old ethics issue
Missile that hit Poland 'unlikely' to have been fired from Russia: Biden
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
G20 nations pledge coordinated actions for strong global economic recovery
Business Standard

Indonesian passenger ferry carrying 271 people catches fire near Bali

We are still focus on evacuation efforts, Darmada said, adding that the cause of the fire was being investigated

Topics
Accident | Fire accident | Bali

AP  |  Nusa Dua (Indonesia) 

Mutiara Timur I
Photo: Twitter

A passenger ferry carrying 271 people caught fire Wednesday off Indonesia's resort island of Bali, but there were no immediate reports of casualties and evacuation efforts were ongoing, rescue officials said.

The Mutiara Timur I was carrying 236 passengers and 35 crew members when it caught fire in the Bali Strait, about 1.5 km (a mile) from Karangasem beach.

Dozens of rescuers, navy sailors and local fishermen were trying to evacuate people to two navy ships and and there were no immediate reports of injuries, said Bali's search and rescue agency head Gede Darmada.

We are still focus on evacuation efforts, Darmada said, adding that the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Photos and video released by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed rescuers in inflatable boats evacuating the passengers to a navy ship while black smoke billowed from the burning ferry.

The ferry was heading from Lembar port in West Nusa Tenggara province from East Java's Ketapang town, according to Darmada.

Sea accidents caused by overcrowding and poor safety standards are common in the archipelago nation of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used for transport.

In 2018, an overcrowded ferry with about 200 people sank in a deep volcanic crater lake in North Sumatra province, killing 167 people. In one of the country's worst disasters, an overcrowded passenger ship sank in February 1999 with 332 people aboard. There were only 20 survivors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Accident

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 18:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.