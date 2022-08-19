Putin, Xi Jinping to attend G20 Summit in Bali, says Indonesian President

Russian President as well as his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will visit the upcoming in Bali, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.

" will come. President Putin has also told me he will come," Widodo told the Bloomberg news agency .

This high-level visit comes amid heightened tensions between the West and the duo of Russia and China.

China and US have been engaged in conflict on a number of issues including trade, human rights and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine has significantly increased fissures between the US-led western bloc and Moscow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)