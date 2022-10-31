Inflation hits new record 10.7% in Europe, slowing economy: Report

-
ALSO READ
July PMI services growth slips to 4-month low on rising inflation
India's manufacturing activity expands at quickest pace in 8 months
India's services PMI at 4-month low of 55.5 in July amid high inflation
PMI: India's services activity touches an eleven-year high of 59.2 in June
India's services activity cools to 6-month low in Sep; job creation slows
-
Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fuelled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend.
Annual inflation reached 10.7 per cent in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported on Monday. That is up from 9.9 per cent in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997.
While liquid gas succeeded in filling Europe's storage for the winter, the higher prices have made some industrial products such as steel or fertilizer expensive or simply unprofitable to make. AP/PTI
China PMI shrinks to 49.2 in October
China’s factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, weighed by softening global demand and strict domestic Covid-19 curbs, which hit production, travel and shipping in the worlds second-largest economy.
Persistent Covid-19 curbs, a property slump and global recession risks are clouding a more robust revival in factory and consumer activity.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.2 from 50.1 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday. REUTERS
HK economy contracts
Hong Kong’s economy recorded its worst quarter
since 2020.
Gross domestic product plunged 4.5% in the July-to-September according to advance estimates. BLOOMBERG
Saudi Arabia GDP grows 8.6% in Q3
Saudi Arabia’s economy grew an estimated 8.6 per cent in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, boosted by the oil sector.
The non-oil economy grew 5.6 per cent. BLOOMBERG
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 23:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU