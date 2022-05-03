International recognition for Taliban regime in Afghanistan remains elusive

-
Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, its spokespersons have commuted to several neighbouring nations, but failed to establish effective diplomatic ties.
"The Taliban tried hard to engage with the world through diplomacy, but they did not succeed because Afghanistan is still unrecognized, and the reason for that is the restrictions imposed on women, youth and media. These restrictions must be lifted," said Wali Forouzan, international relations expert, TOLOnews reported.
Politicians and political analysts said that the Islamic Emirate has not engaged in effective diplomacy over the past eight months toward gaining international recognition.
Dealing with the issue of international recognition, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, has made numerous trips to nations, failing terribly at establishing ties.
Diplomats from the Islamic Emirate in Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan and Kazakhstan have officially begun their work but it is not yet clear which of these countries will take the lead in recognizing the Islamic Emirate.
After the Taliban took over in August 2021, living costs and food prices in the country skyrocketed, and it cited World Bank findings saying that incomes are likely to have fallen by around a third in the last few months of 2021.
An increasing number of families are jobless and destitute and are resorting to desperate measures to feed their children, as per the local media reports.
