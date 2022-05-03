Israel wants apology from Russia over Lavrov's Hitler remark

-
ALSO READ
European Union set to ban Russian oil, ministers hold crisis talks on gas
Russia not to alter military action in Ukraine ahead of Victory Day: Lavrov
Russian FM Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart to meet in Turkey
Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from Mar 31-Apr 1: MEA
Lavrov to visit India; crude, rupee-ruble payment and arms deals on agenda
-
Israel has summoned the Russian Ambassador in the wake of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement that Adolf Hitler may have had some Jewish blood, and that the "most ardent" anti-Semites are Jews themselves.
"Foreign Minister Lavrov's remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a tweet.
"Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of anti-Semitism."
Lapid said Israel expects an apology, and that the Russian Ambassador was being summoned "for a tough talk", reports RT news
Other Israeli officials expressed outrage over Lavrov's comments as well, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who accused Russia's top diplomat of using the Holocaust "as a political tool".
The Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem also denounced Lavrov's words as false and dangerous.
Moscow has not commented on the matter.
Speaking to Italy's Mediaset media company on Sunday, Lavrov confirmed that one of the objectives of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine is the "denazification" of the country.
After a reporter mentioned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish, Lavrov said: "I could be wrong, but Hitler, too, had Jewish blood in him. This means absolutely nothing. Wise Jewish people say the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews. Every family has a black sheep, as we like to say."
Earlier in the interview, the Minister pointed to Ukraine's Azov Battalion, saying that the fighters include "people with openly nationalist and Nazi views".
He said captured fighters from Azov and other units display "Nazi symbols on their uniforms and have swastika tattoos".
They "openly read and promote 'Mein Kampf'," Lavrov added, referring to Hitler's autobiographical manifesto.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU