Iran does not seek to develop nuclear weapons, says President Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said his country did not seek to develop but would employ nuclear technology for civilian purposes.

"Nuclear industry and nuclear capability are the right of the Islamic Republic and the people of Iran, and we have repeatedly said that have no place in the doctrine of the Islamic Republic," Raisi told a press conference on Monday.

seeks to use nuclear technology in agriculture, oil and gas, medicine and many other civilian sectors, he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The Iranian government and its officials, according to Raisi, have repeatedly stated Iran's position on the development of .

Raisi lambasted Israel for wanting to prevent from having nuclear capability and having access to relevant knowledge.

"But today, this knowledge has become indigenous and cannot be taken away from Iran," he said.

