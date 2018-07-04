Iran govt issues new oil warning as UAE says production can rise

Iran issued a new warning over Mideast oil supplies as the said on Tuesday it could increase its own production, the latest remarks to follow President Donald Trump’s demand for lower global energy prices.

Speaking to Iranian expatriates in Switzerland, where he was on an official visit, Iranian President took aim at America. “The main goal of the US by imposing sanctions is to put pressure on people, but they claim that they want to put pressure on the Iranian government,” Rouhani's website quoted him as saying. “But when they apply sanctions on people's basic needs like medicine, who will be put under pressure?” Rouhani added that if Iran’s crude oil exports were threatened, the rest of the Mideast’s would be as well.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s Abu Dhabi issued a surprise statement, saying it has an capacity of 3.3 million barrels per day.

It added that it “remains on track to increase its production capacity to 3.5 million (barrels per day) by the end of 2018.”

