Iran's nuclear chief exudes confidence over ties IAEA

Iran's nuclear chief said on Saturday that no political impacts can divert Iran's relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) governed by the framework of the IAEA's rules and regulations, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
"We move forward in line with the IAEA's regulations and our professional relationship with it," Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told reporters.
The recent visit by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran was part of mutual interactions between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog, Eslami said.
Grossi visited the Iranian capital in early March, during which Iran and the IAEA agreed on a roadmap to resolve Iran's nuclear safeguards issues by June, according to a joint statement by Grossi and Eslami after their meeting.
