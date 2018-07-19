JUST IN
Iran says Trump sought meeting with Hassan Rouhani 8 times at UN last year

In September 2013, Rouhani and former US President Barack Obama talked over the phone during the 68th annual session of the UN General Assembly

IANS  |  Tehran 

Donald Trump

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani received eight requests from his US counterpart for a meeting, presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi announced on Wednesday.

Vaezi said US President Donald Trump's requests were made during Rouhani's visit to New York for a United Nations General Assembly meeting in September 2017, according to Xinhua.

He did not elaborate, however, about Rouhani's response to Trump's meeting invitation.

In September 2013, Rouhani and former US President Barack Obama talked over the phone during the 68th annual session of the UN General Assembly. It was the highest-level contact between the two countries in more than three decades.
