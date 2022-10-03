JUST IN
US Supreme Court welcomes back public to courtroom after abortion ruling
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain worth $530 million to fuel Putin's war
Palestine urges Europe to put pressure on Israel against West Bank conflict
S Jaishankar extends condolences to Indonesia stampede victims' families
Stadium stampede tragedy exposes Indonesia's troubled soccer history
India seeks action against 'hate crime' at Canada's Bhagavad Gita Park
Former UN official held for over 6 years in Iran allowed to leave: Report
High-level dialogue forum with EU to renew after decade-long freeze: Israel
Scientists develop system to produce biodegradable plastics through CO2
Bolsonaro, Lula to face runoff vote in Brazil's presidential elections
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
US Supreme Court welcomes back public to courtroom after abortion ruling
Business Standard

Iran to receive $7 billion of its frozen foreign exchange assets from US

Negotiations have been held in recent times between Iran and the U.S. over Iran's 7 billion dollars of frozen foreign exchange resources from South Korea which are on the verge of being released

Topics
Iran | USA | South Korea

IANS  |  Tehran 

US Iran,
Photo: Shutterstock

Negotiations have reportedly been held in recent times between Iran and the U.S. over Iran's 7 billion dollars of frozen foreign exchange resources from South Korea which are on the verge of being released.

However, Iran has not yet accepted the declared accounts for the transfer of the mentioned resources owing to banking considerations and has introduced new accounts for this purpose, as reported by Tehran Times.

This development comes in despite the fact that nuclear negotiations with the U.S. to lift sanctions on Iran have not yielded any results.

--IANS

int/kvd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Iran

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 12:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.