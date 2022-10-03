Iran to receive $7 billion of its frozen foreign exchange assets from US

-
Negotiations have reportedly been held in recent times between Iran and the U.S. over Iran's 7 billion dollars of frozen foreign exchange resources from South Korea which are on the verge of being released.
However, Iran has not yet accepted the declared accounts for the transfer of the mentioned resources owing to banking considerations and has introduced new accounts for this purpose, as reported by Tehran Times.
This development comes in despite the fact that nuclear negotiations with the U.S. to lift sanctions on Iran have not yielded any results.
