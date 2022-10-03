Iran to receive $7 billion of its frozen foreign exchange assets from US

Negotiations have reportedly been held in recent times between and the U.S. over Iran's 7 billion dollars of frozen foreign exchange resources from which are on the verge of being released.

However, has not yet accepted the declared accounts for the transfer of the mentioned resources owing to banking considerations and has introduced new accounts for this purpose, as reported by Tehran Times.

This development comes in despite the fact that nuclear negotiations with the U.S. to lift sanctions on have not yielded any results.

--IANS

