Iran urges the US to cease economic pressures against the Islamic republic

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has called for a cessation of the US economic pressures against the Islamic Republic.

The US administration "must make up for its past measures and stop its economic war against the Islamic Republic", Xinhua news agency quoted Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying to the media on Sunday.

"We are waiting for practical steps" to be taken by the US, said Khatibzadeh, adding that Washington should commit its obligations.

It was the US that "violated" its obligations pertaining to Iran's nuclear deal, he said.

The US should also compensate for losses that Tehran has suffered due to Washington's economic pressures, the spokesman added.

US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018 and announced "maximum pressure" campaign to impose tough sanctions against Iran's oil, banking, insurance, shipping and auto sectors.

Last month, the US imposed a number of sanctions targeting Iran's financial and the oil sector.

Separately, it also designated five Iranian entities for "attempting to influence" the November 3 American presidential election.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)