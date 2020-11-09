Luis Arce sworn in as Bolivia's new President, gives his first speech

-
ALSO READ
People's bodies now run cooler than 'normal' - even in the Bolivian Amazon
French president Macron calls on citizens to learn to live with coronavirus
Covd-19: Merkel, Macron demonstrate unity over post-pandemic EU recovery
Venezuela hails 'record level of compliance' with OPEC+ deal
UK chief Brexit negotiator 'disappointed' by EU summit conclusions
-
Luis Arce, winner of the October 18 general elections in Bolivia, took office as the new president of the South American country for the next five years.
"I stand before you with great excitement, but also a deep sense of responsibility for the promises made during the political campaign and my commitment to fulfill each one of them," Arce, 57, said in his first speech on Sunday as head of state, Xinhua news agency reported.
"We are going to govern for everyone in peace and unity," added Arce, whose victory brought Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) back to power.
The solemn swearing-in ceremony began at dawn with ancestral rituals at Plaza Murillo in La Paz, where the executive and legislative branches of government are headquartered.
The ceremony then continued at the Legislative Assembly, where Arce's vice president, David Choquehuanca, was first sworn in, followed by Arce taking the oath of office as the new president of Bolivia.
Arce said he would continue the economic policies with which the MAS ruled from 2006 to 2019, to promote development from the grassroots level, and energize supply and demand to reactivate the economy.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU