Over 1,000 people detained in Belarus at protests: Human rights centre

-
ALSO READ
Belarus turmoil: Over 100,000 march in protest against authoritarian leader
Belarus president Lukashenko brandishes a rifle as protests flare up
Vladimir Putin, Belarusian Prez Lukashenko agree to meet in Moscow
Thousands protest in Belarus amid crackdown for President's resignation
Belarus police crush protests as ruler claims landslide win in polls
-
More than 1,000 people were detained during Sunday unauthorized anti-government protests held across Belarus, the non-governmental human rights center Viasna reported.
According to the latest update on the center's website, 1,039 people were detained on Sunday, with a vast majority of the detentions having taken place in the capital city of Minsk. This is the largest number of detentions reported by Viasna from a single day of weekend rallies in Belarus since the initial days of post-election opposition protests in August.
Earlier, city police spokesperson Natalia Ganusevich told Sputnik that around 10 detentions were made during unauthorized protests held in Minsk on Sunday.
Viasna initially estimated that more than 70 people were detained at Sunday protests held across Belarus.
Opposition rallies have been held every weekend in Belarus since the disputed August 9 election, which saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko claim a sixth term. The opposition declared that the results were fabricated and that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya had won the vote.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU