US warns nations, insurers against aiding Iran fuel shipments to Venezuela

Seeking to deter further shipments of Iranian fuel to Venezuela, the has quietly warned foreign governments, seaports, shipping companies and insurers that they could face stiff if they aid the tanker flotilla, the US envoy on told Reuters on Friday.

Elliott Abrams, Washington's special representative on Venezuela, said the pressure campaign targeting heavily sanctioned US foes and was being waged "to be sure everyone recognizes this would be a very dangerous transaction to assist."

The Venezuelan navy on Thursday escorted a fourth tanker bringing Iranian fuel through its waters to the gasoline-starved country, defying US threats of "measures" in response to the shipments. At least one other tanker was en route in the Atlantic.

It was a sign of deepening ties between and Iran, both OPEC members with fraught relations with the US. The government of Venezuelan Socialist President has flaunted the tankers' arrivals to show it remains unbowed by pressure. The US, which seeks Maduro's ouster, has called it a "distraction."





ALSO READ: US to end sanctions waivers on Iranian civilian nuclear projects: Pompeo

"We've alerted the shipping community around the world, ship owners, ship captains, ship insurers, and we've alerted ports along the way between and Venezuela," Abrams said in an interview.

He said diplomatic warnings, known as demarches, have been sent privately to governments "around the world." A person familiar with the matter said among them was Gibraltar, situated on the tankers' route. A US official said various countries had been asked to deny then port services. It remained unclear what impact this effort might have.

Two other tankers, the Liberia-flag Bella and Bering, passed through the Suez Canal in early May, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Sources familiar with the matter said was looking for ways to prevent them from reaching Venezuela.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus: India overtakes Iran in cases, becomes 10th most affected

Abrams declined comment but, citing the sanctions risk, said: "I do not think that you will find ship owners and insurers and captains and crews willing to engage in these transactions in the future."

He predicted the fuel would only last a few weeks and mostly be siphoned off by Maduro loyalists. Shortages have grown acute due to against Venezuela under Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse.

The this month issued a global maritime advisory, giving guidance to the shipping industry on how to avoid sanctions related to Iran, North Korea and Syria.

Washington has appeared willing to rely on economic measures instead of using its beefed-up naval presence in the Caribbean to block the tankers. and Venezuela have warned against US military force.