JUST IN
Iranian Ambassador denies military deployment toward Iraqi borders
Brazil election: Bolsonaro blames software bug, demands votes be annulled
PM Deuba elected for 7th consecutive time from home district of Dhankuta
US Supreme Court allows handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
Death toll from earthquake in Indonesia's Java island jumps to 268
Iran media blames humiliating Fifa World Cup defeat in Qatar on protests
US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea latest missile tests
Want good ties between Pakistan, India but no chance during BJP govt: Imran
Lesser known RSP emerges as dark horse in Nepal general elections
Imran Khan faces threat from Pak's 'enemy agency', says interior minister
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
As rents plummet, Hong Kong loses top spot for luxury shopping to New York
Business Standard

Iranian Ambassador denies military deployment toward Iraqi borders

The Iranian Ambassador to Iraq has denied any Iranian military deployment toward Iraqi borders, the IRIB news agency reported

Topics
Iran | Iraq | West Asia

IANS  |  Tehran 

Iran
Photo: Bloomberg

The Iranian Ambassador to Iraq has denied any Iranian military deployment toward Iraqi borders, the IRIB news agency reported.

Iran respects Iraq's national sovereignty and has made considerable efforts to ensure stability and unity in the Arab state to prepare the ground for its prosperity, Mohammad Kazem Alesadeq told Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news channel on Tuesday, according to IRIB.

Iran has submitted more than 70 documents to the Iraqi government as proof of the presence of "armed terrorist" groups in the country's Kurdistan region, Alesadeq said.

According to the Iranian Ambassador, Tehran has called on Baghdad to disarm the groups of "racist terrorists" who claim to be refugees and remove them from areas close to the border with Iran, Xinhua news agency reported.

Talks are underway between Iran and Iraq on the removal of these groups, he noted.

On Monday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps launched missile and drone attacks on the positions of what it called Iranian "separatist" groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region for the third time since late September, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Iran

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 09:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.