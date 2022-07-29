Hundreds of Iraqi protesters storm Baghdad's parliament: Report

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad’s parliament chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties on Wednesday.

The majority of the protesters were followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. The demonstrators, all of them men, were seen walking on tables of the parliament floor, leafing through folders, sitting in the chairs of lawmakers and waving Iraqi flags. The incident raised the stakes in the political struggle for nearly ten months after federal elections.

No lawmakers were present. Only security forces were inside the building and they appeared to allow the protesters in with relative ease.

The demonstrators were protesting the recent selection of Mohammed al-Sudani as the official nominee of the Coordination Framework bloc, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties and their allies. It was the largest since federal elections were held in October, and the second time al-Sadr has used his ability to mobilise masses to send a message to his political rivals this month.

Hours after his followers occupied parliament, al-Sadr issued a statement on Twitter telling them their message had been received, and “to return safely to your homes," signalling there would be no further escalation to the sit-in. Shortly after, protesters began making their way out of the parliament building with security forces supervising.

