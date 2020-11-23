Iraq coronavirus update: 1,766 new Covid cases, 535,321 in total reported

JUST IN
The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Sunday 1,766 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 535,321

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Sunday 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 535,321.

The ministry also reported 33 new deaths and 2,412 recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 11,958 and the total recoveries to 465,452.A total of 3,268,102 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 23,914 done during the day, according to the ministry's statement.

The latest two daily records of infections are the lowest since July, after the ministry recorded 1,786 new cases on Saturday. The ministry has recorded daily COVID-19 cases between 2,000 and 5,000 over the past nearly five months.

In a press release, Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi said that "the health situation is under control so far, as the ministry has mobilised its efforts for months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 23 2020. 09:45 IST

