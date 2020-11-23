Brazil coronavirus update: Toll reaches 169,183 with 194 new deaths

-
ALSO READ
Brazil reports 628 new Covid-19 deaths, country's toll now over 126,000
Brazil coronavirus update: Covid-19 death toll crosses 135,000-mark
Brazil coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases in Brazil pass 5 million-mark
Russia coronavirus update: Single-day high of 22,702 Covid cases reported
Covid-19: No plans for another lockdown in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain
-
Brazil has reported 194 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 1,69,183, the health ministry said.
With 18,615 new cases, the COVID-19 caseload in Brazil has reached 6,071,401, Xinhua reported
The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has also been the most affected, with 41,267 deaths.
At least nine Brazilian states, including Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, have seen an uptick in hospitalisations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU