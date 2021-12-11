Islamic State takes responsibility for Friday's Kabul blasts: Report

-
The Islamic State has claimed the responsibility for the two recent explosions in Kabul, Russian media reported citing Afghan broadcaster Shamshad News on Saturday.
On Friday, TOLO News broadcaster reported that at least two people had been killed and three others injured in the explosions.
"A car bomb had exploded at the Iraqi police recruiting centre at Kisak, killing at least two civilians and wounding three others," TOLOnews quoted Interior Ministry's spokesperson Saeed Khosti as saying.
Sputnik reported citing Shamshad News' tweet that the terrorist group has taken credit for the attacks.
Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists have staged several bomb explosions in Kabul and other places since the Taliban's takeover in mid-August.
