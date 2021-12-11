4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad; relief work underway

An of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.

" of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 11-12-2021, 10:17:15 IST, Lat: 37.24 & Long: 72.18, Depth: 126 Km, Location: 145km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," tweeted NCS.

was hit by another recently, on November 20.

The said earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 316 kilometres south of Kabul in Afghanistan, informed the NCS.

