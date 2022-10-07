Israel, Argentina to jointly sponsor five medical, green energy projects

and will jointly sponsor five research projects in the fields of medicine and green energy, Israel's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology said in a statement.

Researchers from leading institutions in both countries will take part in the research projects, the Ministry's spokeswoman Hila Aloni Ohayon told Xinhua news agency.

This is the first cooperation between and a Latin American country to jointly fund scientific research, the Ministry noted.

Research topics range from the early detection of retinal aging, encapsulation of an antifungal lung medicine, and non-invasive cancer diagnostics, to fast charging of lithium-based battery cells, and the development of ion exchange membranes for hydrogen technologies, Xinhua news agency reported.

