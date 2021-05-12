Israel bans entry of foreign journalists to Gaza Strip through Erez border

-
ALSO READ
Israel strikes Hamas positions in response to rocket attack from Gaza
Palestinians say Israel blocks shipment of coronavirus vaccines to Gaza
Army says 2 rockets fired from Gaza Strip toward southern Israel
Indian among two women killed in Gaza in rocket attacks on Israel
Israeli jets strike several sites in Gaza after militants fire rockets
-
Amid escalating tensions with Palestinians, Israel has banned foreign journalists from entering Gaza Strip through the Erez border crossing starting from Tuesday until further notice.
"Israel has banned foreign journalists from entering Palestine's Gaza Strip through the Erez (Beit Hanoun in Arabic) border crossing starting from Tuesday until further notice, the nation's Ministry of Defense Crossing Points Authority said on Tuesday," according to Sputnik News.
Erez is the only crossing which is generally used by civilians to reach the Palestinian enclave, Sputnik reported.
"Journalists are prohibited from traveling through the Erez checkpoint until further notice," the authority said in a statement.
The decision came amid the escalation of tensions between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the Old City of Jerusalem, including near the Al Aqsa Mosque. On Monday, the Hamas movement demanded that Israel withdraw its military from the areas of Al-Aqsa and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that more than 200 rockets were launched from Gaza toward Israel. In response, Israel struck 130 targets of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group, including two tunnels, a Hamas intelligence facility, and weapons manufacturing and storage sites.
Shortly after, the IDF wrote on Twitter that it has destroyed "a squad of Hamas terrorists operating anti-tank missiles in Gaza" and vowed to continue operations against what it described as terrorist activities, Sputnik reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU