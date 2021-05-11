Pak won't hold talks with India until decision on Kashmir reverse: Imran

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda, not real issues: Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan opposition asks PM Imran Khan to quit by Jan 31 or face movements
Covid-19: Pak PM Imran, First Lady feeling 'comfortable with mild symptoms'
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Imran says Pak seeks to enhance trade ties with Sri Lanka through CPEC
-
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan would not hold talks with India until New Delhi reverses its decision of scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated it into two Union territories.
"Unless India retreats from the steps taken on August 5, the Pakistani government will not talk to India at all," Khan said while responding to questions from the public during a live broadcast session.
Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that no talks presently were taking place with India but parleys could be held if New Delhi revisited its policy regarding Kashmir and provided relief to the people of Kashmir.
"Jammu and Kashmir cannot be an internal issue of India as it is on the agenda of the UN and there are several Security Council resolutions on it, he said while addressing a news conference in Islamabad.
India has repeatedly said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the country is capable of solving its own problems.
New Delhi has told Islamabad that it desires normal neighbourly relations with it in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.
Indo-Pak relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019. India has maintained that issue related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was entirely an internal matter of the country.
However, lately there has been some improvement when the two countries agreed in February to restore peace on the Line of Control. It is said that the rival officials have been interacting through the back channel diplomacy to ease tension.
Khan also responded to several questions about domestic issues and defended the performance of his government which came to power in August 2018.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU