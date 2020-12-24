Israel conflict must be resolved within int'l framework: Palestinian PM

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said that resolving the conflict with must be within an framework and based on law.

Ishtaye made the remarks on Wednesday following a meeting here with outgoing UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Nickolay Mladenov, Xinhua news agency.

The Prime Minister said that resolving the conflict with should be within the Quartet on the Middle East.

The Quartet comprises the US, the UN, Russia, and the European Union.

It was found in 2002 to facilitate the peace negotiations between and the Palestinians.

"The UnN is the body that ensures the implementation of the international law and the international resolutions related to the conflict with Israel," Ishtaye said.

He told Mladenov that "we are living together with the world in difficult circumstances, which we must unite to face".

Ishtaye thanked the coordinator for the efforts he has made over the past few years to achieve justice and peace in and for helping the Palestinian people end their suffering from the Israeli occupation's practices.

