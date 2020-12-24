Israel conflict must be resolved within int'l framework: Palestinian PM

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump presides as Israel, 2 Arab states sign historic pacts
Palestinian FM urges Arab states to dismiss Israel-UAE deal
Arab-Israel normalisation suited for Trump, Netanyahu's political interests
Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for brokering UAE-Israel peace deal
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire during peace deal signing ceremony
-
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said that resolving the conflict with Israel must be within an international framework and based on international law.
Ishtaye made the remarks on Wednesday following a meeting here with outgoing UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Nickolay Mladenov, Xinhua news agency.
The Prime Minister said that resolving the conflict with Israel should be within the Quartet on the Middle East.
The Quartet comprises the US, the UN, Russia, and the European Union.
It was found in 2002 to facilitate the peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.
"The UnN is the international body that ensures the implementation of the international law and the international resolutions related to the conflict with Israel," Ishtaye said.
He told Mladenov that "we are living together with the world in difficult circumstances, which we must unite to face".
Ishtaye thanked the coordinator for the efforts he has made over the past few years to achieve justice and peace in Palestine and for helping the Palestinian people end their suffering from the Israeli occupation's practices.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU