Arab-Israel normalisation suited for Trump, Netanyahu's political interests

A senior Palestinian official said that the US-brokered normalization between the two Arab states and is intended for political interests of American President and Israeli Prime Minister

"The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain normalize their ties with to support Trump's re-election campaign and improve Netanyahu's internal political situation," Mahmoud al-Aloul, deputy chairman of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement, said on Sunday.

He called on the Arab League to confront the wave of normalization with Israel, noting it must adhere to its decisions related to the Palestinian issue, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Friday, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Trump and Netanyahu issued a joint statement that announced the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and

Bahrain is scheduled to sign its normalization agreement with Israel on Tuesday at a ceremony in the White House, during which a similar deal between the UAE and Israel will also be inked.

Bahrain is the second Gulf Arab state that has announced normalization with Israel in less than a month after the UAE did so on August 13.

Egypt and Jordan signed their peace treaties with Israel in 1979 and 1994, respectively.

--IANS

ksk/

