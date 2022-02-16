Israel okays AstraZeneca Covid drug for people with weakened immunity

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
UK medical officers give nod for Covid-19 vaccines for children
Work on non-Covid vaccines gives pharma firms an injection of hope
-
The Israeli Ministry of Health has approved the administration of AstraZeneca's Evusheld Covid-19 drug to people with weakened immune systems.
The antibody drug, which includes two injections of two types of long-acting antibodies given at the same time, is only authorised for those who are not currently infected or have not recently been exposed to an individual infected with the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.
The antibodies bind to the spike protein of the virus and neutralise the entry of the virus into the human cells, thus reducing the risk of developing a symptomatic disease, the ministry noted on Tuesday.
The drug has been shown to reduce severe morbidity and mortality from Covid by 83 per cent, it added.
The ministry approved the treatment for those aged 12 and above, weighing at least 40 kgs, with moderate to severely compromised immune systems.
In early December 2021, the treatment received an emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in certain adults and pediatric individuals with weakened immune systems or with a history of severe adverse reactions to a Covid vaccine.
--IANS
int/sks/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU