Israel PM calls on world leaders to push Russia, Ukraine to talks

-
ALSO READ
Israel says it successfully tests long-range missile defence
Israel approves $716 mn plan to plant 450,000 trees due to climate change
'Gehri dosti' says PM Bennett as Israel, India mark 30 years of diplomacy
'Israel to bolster ties with Palestinian Authority despite no peace deal'
Israel, citing 'bias,' won't cooperate with UN human rights team
-
Israel's prime minister is calling on world leaders to get Russia and Ukraine out of the battlefield and to the negotiating table after a week of fighting.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke in English on Thursday at a cyber tech conference in Tel Aviv, less than a day after he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Israel maintains good relations with both countries. It has condemned Russia's invasion and sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but the same time has avoided taking a stance that might anger Moscow. Russia and Israel cooperate on military operations in Syria.
Bennett said of the situation in Ukraine that things are looking bad on the ground right now, but it's important to understand that if world leaders don't act quickly it can get much worse.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU