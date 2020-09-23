Israel's Netanyahu, Bahraini Crown Prince discuss implementation of deal

-
ALSO READ
After Saudi, Bahrain to allow Israel flights to UAE over its airspace
Arab-Israel normalisation suited for Trump, Netanyahu's political interests
Saudi King, Donald Trump discuss G20 efforts to combat Covid-19 pandemic
Turkey prosecutor indicts 20 Saudi suspects in Jamal Khashoggi murder
Israel, UAE to sign deal at White House on September 15: US officials
-
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Tuesday spoke over the phone related to the normalisation deal.
Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office that the talks focused on the implementation of the normalisation agreement signed by the two countries.
Israel's Ynet news site reported that the Crown Prince said during the discussions that the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel strengthens the region's stability.
The talks marked the first publicly-acknowledged conversation between Israeli and Bahraini leaders since US-brokered normalisation accords were signed in the White House last week between leaders of Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU