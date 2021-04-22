Israel says it strikes targets in Syria in response to missile attack

-
ALSO READ
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout "nuclear terrorism": Details here
India says it doesn't support treaty on nuclear-weapon prohibition
Russia deploys defense missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan
UK to build more nuclear weapons to counter challenges posed by China
Belarus cranks up first nuclear plant; neighbor Lithuania is fearful
-
A missile launched from Syria struck Israel's Negev desert region early Thursday, setting off air raid sirens near the country's top-secret nuclear reactor, the Israeli military said.
In response, it said it struck the missile launcher and other targets in neighbouring Syria.
The incident, marking the most serious violence between Israel and Syria in years, pointed to likely Iranian involvement.
Iran, which maintains troops and proxies in Syria, has accused Israel of a series of attacks on its nuclear facilities, including a recent fire at its Natanz nuclear facility, and vowed revenge.
The Israeli army said the missile landed in the Negev region and the air raid sirens were sounded in a village near Dimona, where Israel's nuclear reactor is located.
There was no word on whether anything had been struck, but explosions were reported across Israel.
Israel and Iran are arch-enemies. Israel accuses Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons and has opposed US-led efforts to revive the international nuclear deal with Iran.
Israel's government says the deal will not prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapons capability. It also says it does not address Iran's long-range missile programme and its support for hostile proxies in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.
Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only, and has noted that Israel is widely believed to have a nuclear weapons program in Dimona.
Israel neither confirms nor denies claims it has nuclear weapons.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU