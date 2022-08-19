Israel seals several Palestinian rights groups, labels them terrorists

-
ALSO READ
4 alleged terrorists held in Haryana's Karnal; arms and ammunition seized
Palestinian Prez in talks with Blinken urges to end Israeli occupation
Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank: Medics
US State Secretary Blinken vows 'ironclad commitment' to Israel
Palestine seeks full UN membership to protect 2-state solution: Envoy
-
Israel has closed several Palestinian advocacy groups after classifying them as terrorist organisations last year, the groups said.
On Thursday, Al-Haq, one of the human rights groups affected, said Israeli soldiers searched and sealed their offices on Wednesday night, reports dpa news agency.
At least five other Palestinian groups were affected including the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned Israel's action and called the organisations part of the Palestinian national fabric, WAFA news agency reported.
"This institution and all the others are registered with the State of Palestine, and therefore are legal institutions that operate within the law," he was quoted as saying by WAFA, calling on the organisations to resume their work despite their closure by the Israeli occupation authorities.
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz classified the non-governmental organisations as terrorist organisations last October.
They are accused of financing the militant Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
According to Israel, they have also received large sums of money from European countries, which was used to make payments to the families of Palestinians who have carried out attacks.
A spokesperson for the European Commission said on Thursday that the EU was aware of the closure.
However, "allegations that EU funds had been misused in connection with certain Palestinian civil society organisations had not been confirmed before".
"The EU will continue to stand by international law and support civil society organisations that have a role to play in promoting international law, human rights and democratic values," the spokesperson said.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU