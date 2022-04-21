Israel carries out airstrikes on military facilities in Gaza strip

-
The Israeli Air Force has struck several military facilities of the Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.
"The Israeli Air Force has carried out airstrikes on facilities of the Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip this night," the correspondent said.
A spokesperson for the Hamas Islamist movement, which is controlling the Gaza Strip, told Sputnik that these airstrikes would boost the Palestinian people's determination to continue the struggle against the Israeli occupation.
The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks and terrorist acts. In recent days, serious riots have taken place on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
