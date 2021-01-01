Israel vaccinates over 10 per cent of population against Covid-19

-
The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in Israel has reached more than 950,000, the state's Ministry of Health said on Friday.
Israel has thus vaccinated more than 10.2 per cent of its population of about 9.3 million in less than two weeks, since the vaccination campaign began on December 20, 2020.
The number of vaccinations given on Thursday reached a daily high of 153,400, after the daily number was also over 150,000 on Tuesday and Wednesday, the ministry reported in a statement.
The number of coronavirus cases in Israel reached 423,262 on Friday, with 3,319 new cases since Thursday evening.
The virus death toll in Israel increased to 3,325 with seven new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 661 to 679, out of 1,089 hospitalised patients.
The total recoveries rose to 376,322 after 2,184 new recovered cases were added, while active cases stand at 43,615.
