The Israeli has voted to dissolve the current parliament and scheduled new elections for April 9.

In what was largely a formality, the voted late Wednesday in favor of dissolving by a 102-2 margin.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin announced that he was disbanding his coalition and taking the nation to new elections six months ahead of schedule. The country now heads into a three-month campaign.

Opinion polls have suggested that Netanyahu's nationalist will easily win re-election.

But those bright prospects could be hurt by a looming decision by the country's attorney general on whether to file charges against

is suspected in a series of corruption allegations. An indictment would put heavy pressure on the long-time leader to step aside.