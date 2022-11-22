JUST IN
Italian cabinet passes new budget law, plans measures worth $35.8 bn
Oil prices rise as Saudi comments outweigh recession, China Covid concerns
With sweeping defense buildup, financial burden unavoidable: Japan panel
Iran enriches uranium to 60% purity in response to UN watchdog order
China's anti-Covid curbs spur fears of global business, trade impact
China's 'slow, painful' reopening threatens to strain economy even further
Australia approves FTA with India; to implement on mutually agreed date
World's most-crucial fuel diesel heads for shortage touching everything
UK starting to have second thoughts about Brexit as economy faces recession
Committed to nomination of US envoy to India, ties important: White House
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Global shares shake off China Covid-19 curbs, but investors stay cautious
Australia Post restarts receiving international sea mail after suspension
Business Standard

Italian cabinet passes new budget law, plans measures worth $35.8 bn

The new budget included a package aimed at alleviating skyrocketing energy costs for companies and households, as well as tax cuts for employees and self-employed workers

Topics
Italy | Budget

IANS  |  Rome 

Italian cabinet passes new budget law, plans measures worth $35.8 bn

The Italian cabinet passed the new budget law on Tuesday, planning measures worth some $35.8 billion for 2023.

The new budget included a package aimed at alleviating skyrocketing energy costs for companies and households, as well as tax cuts for employees and self-employed workers, reports Xinhua news agency.

Overall, it includes measures worth some $21.5 billion to help companies and families face electricity and gas bills next year, the cabinet said in a statement.

The budget also introduced a cut in the so-called "tax-wedge", namely the difference between the money an employer pays as a salary and the actual amount a worker gets.

Another fiscal measure would extend a 15 per cent income tax scheme for the self-employed to annual income of up to $87,202, compared with the current ceiling of $66,684, the cabinet said.

The law was approved in the early hours of Tuesday and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was expected to unveil other key measures in detail at a press conference later in the day.

The budget will have to pass both chambers of Parliament before being sent by year-end to European Union (EU) authorities, which are in charge of assessing EU countries' national budgets to check if they comply with EU fiscal rules.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Italy

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 18:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.