Italy coronavirus update: Covid-19 deaths spike while cases plateau

-
ALSO READ
WHO fears global coronavirus death toll is most likely underestimated
Risk of disease spread bigger in era of globalisation: Harsh Vardhan
Egypt coronavirus update: Covid-19 case count surpasses 100,000-mark
Italy coronavirus update: Over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases reported
France coronavirus update: Daily infections top 60,000, an all-time high
-
Italy's Covid-19 mortality rate has continued to spike while the rate of new cases have inched lower, health experts said, but warned against relaxing the incumbent restrictions.
On Thursday, the country, one of the worst-hit in Europe, reported 29,003 new cases, an increase from 25,851 a day earlier, but the daily figure stayed below 33,000 for the 10th time in 13 days since the infection rate topped 40,000 on November 13.
The new cases has increased the overall tally to 1,509,875.
The GIMBE Foundation, a health sector observatory group, said on Thursday that for the first time since the start of the second wave in September, the weekly number of infections has declined.
But its President Nino Cartabellotta warned that the apparent progress on the infection rate did not mean the government should ease therestrictions when it releases its next coronavirus decree on December 3.
"An imprudent relaxation of the measures risks a new inversion of the curve by the end of the year, which, as we all know, could again overload hospitals at a time when the seasonal flu is on its way," Cartabellotta said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte appeared to heed scientific warnings, telling the Rome-based newspaper La Repubblica that the new decree would exercise "great caution" while balancing health concerns and the popular desire for Italians to visit family over the December holidays.
Health Minister Roberto Speranza made a similar point, telling news agency ANSA: "We cannot afford another wave at the beginning of 2021, and so we must maintain the highest level of prudence."
In contrast to the infection rate, deaths from the pandemic continued to rise.
The Health Ministry reported 822 fatalities on Thursday, which increased the overall death toll to 52,850.
The new figure is still below the one-day record high of 921 recorded in March, during the firstwave of the outbreak, and 853, the peak of the second wave recorded on Tuesday.
But it is up from 722 a day earlier and part of a clear rising trend over the last two weeks.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU