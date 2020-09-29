WHO fears global coronavirus death toll is most likely underestimated

-
ALSO READ
WHO sounds coronavirus pandemic alarm for Western Pacific region
India coronavirus dispatch: Can 'social bubbles' contain Covid-19 spread?
Women likely to be harder hit than men by trade disruptions: WTO report
WHO urges respectful discourse on COVID-19 amid Trump's Kung Flu remarks
Review committee to start work on coronavirus response, says WHO
-
Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health emergencies program, said on Monday that the current death toll from the coronavirus disease was likely underestimated.
"Just to reassure you, there are no people who are suffering from accidents being counted as COVID cases ... When you count anything, you never count it perfectly, but I can assure that the current numbers are likely an underestimate of the true toll of COVID rather than anything else," Ryan said during a virtual briefing.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths worldwide is approaching 1 million (996,342), according to the WHO. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 33,034,598.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU