Italy's inflation hits 6.8%, highest since 1990 on account of Ukraine war

-
ALSO READ
India's retail inflation rises to 6.95% in March; IIP remains muted
CPI numbers for agricultural, rural labourers up by 5 points in Dec 2021
TMS Ep173: Adani group, Ambuja Cement & ACC, return to office, CPI
Kerala: CPI(M) and CPI to share Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant next month
March CPI inflation at 6.9% may trigger rate hike cycle from June: Analysts
-
Italy's consumer price index climbed a record-setting 6.8 per cent year-on-year in May, the highest since 1990, data published by the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) revealed.
The war in Ukraine and a slowdown in international trade have both contributed to the upward trend in prices, Xinhua news agency quoted ISTAT as saying.
Thursday's price data was slightly below the preliminary estimate of 6.9 per cent.
However, it was still the highest year-on-year price hike in Italy since the creation of the euro currency, as well as the steepest climb since 1990.
The monthly inflation rate in May was 0.8 per cent, ISTAT said.
Energy goods caused the biggest price hikes, increasing by 42.6 per cent compared to a year earlier.
Prices for general goods increased by 9.7 per cent in May, mostly due to an increase in manufacturing and transport costs, while prices of services climbed 3.1 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU