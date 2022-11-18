JUST IN
Jaguar Land Rover looks to hire laid off tech workers, says report
Ford recalls more than 55,000 F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor issue
Tesla recalls about 30,000 Model X cars over front passenger airbag issue
Meta fires staff for hijacking Facebook, Instagram accounts: Report
Best people are staying, so I'm not super worried: Musk on Twitter exodus
Twitter won't allow new accounts to buy Blue verification for 90 days
Twitter temporarily closes its offices after Musks's ultimatum to employees
'Difficult decision': Amazon CEO says more layoffs will happen in 2023
Elizabeth Holmes faces years in prison for her crimes in Theranos collapse
Approve remote work at 'your own risk': New CEO Musk dares Twitter managers
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
'Risk of recession' increased, expect to raise rates more: ECB's Lagarde
COP27 climate deal hurtle towards overtime, countries mull EU offer of fund
Business Standard

Jaguar Land Rover looks to hire laid off tech workers, says report

The carmaker on Friday announced a jobs portal for displaced tech workers to fill 800 roles

Topics
Jaguar Land Rover | automobile industry | Automobile makers

Reuters 

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors

Laid off tech industry workers in Britain could find a new home at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), as the 100-year-old luxury carmaker looks to hire hundreds of engineers to help develop electric car technology.

The carmaker on Friday announced a jobs portal for displaced tech workers to fill 800 roles.

It said it believed workers leaving groups like Amazon were most likely to have the skills to fill new roles in Britain, Ireland, the United States, India, China and Hungary.

WhatsApp to drive sales more than metaverse’

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company’s next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs.

Zuckerberg, addressing a meeting a week after Meta said it would lay off 11,000, described the pair of apps as being “very early in monetizing” compared to its advertising juggernauts Facebook and Instagram.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jaguar Land Rover

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 22:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.