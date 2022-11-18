Jaguar Land Rover looks to hire laid off tech workers, says report

-
ALSO READ
Expect 60% of sales to accrue from pure-electric variants, says Jaguar
Jaguar Land Rover inks partnerships to improve semiconductor supplies
Indian car makers propose tax cut on imports in trade deal with Britain
WhatsApp hacked? Here's how to check if someone else is using your account
Whatsapp Desktop feature: Connect your device while staying offline
-
Laid off tech industry workers in Britain could find a new home at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), as the 100-year-old luxury carmaker looks to hire hundreds of engineers to help develop electric car technology.
The carmaker on Friday announced a jobs portal for displaced tech workers to fill 800 roles.
It said it believed workers leaving groups like Amazon were most likely to have the skills to fill new roles in Britain, Ireland, the United States, India, China and Hungary.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 22:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU