Jaguar Land Rover looks to hire laid off tech workers, says report

Laid off tech industry workers in Britain could find a new home at (JLR), as the 100-year-old luxury carmaker looks to hire hundreds of engineers to help develop electric car technology.

The carmaker on Friday announced a jobs portal for displaced tech workers to fill 800 roles.

It said it believed workers leaving groups like Amazon were most likely to have the skills to fill new roles in Britain, Ireland, the United States, India, China and Hungary.

‘ to drive sales more than metaverse’ Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees that and Messenger would drive the company’s next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs. Zuckerberg, addressing a meeting a week after Meta said it would lay off 11,000, described the pair of apps as being “very early in monetizing” compared to its advertising juggernauts and Instagram. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)